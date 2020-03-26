Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte #ClapForCarers amid coronavirus outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

As the world grapples with ongoing cases of the new coronavirus, some of the youngest members of the Royal Family have a very special message to all those working through the pandemic.

On Thursday, Kensington Palace released a short video of Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte clapping for health care workers in the U.K.

To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you.#ClapForOurCarers #ClapForNHS pic.twitter.com/XnaUPJyDoX — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 26, 2020

With the hashtag #ClapForCarers, the movement is meant to honour those working at the U.K.’s National Health Service (NHS).

“To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19, thank you,” the tweet read.

Other social media users have also been using the hashtag.

So so happy I managed to get this on video, so unbelievable 😩 The sound of people across Portsmouth cheering for our amazing NHS ❤️ We appreciate all of your hard work always, especially during this sad time x #clapforourcarers #ClapForCarers #clapforNHS pic.twitter.com/NAYQxIwSyz — Summer Rogers (@SumRogM8) March 26, 2020

This is all quite surreal, and can’t get my head round it, but people are setting off fireworks, trucks are honking – most united I’ve seen the country in some time. #clapforNHS #ClapForCarers pic.twitter.com/pDRoYXaJ6r — Shaun Payne (@SPayne_7) March 26, 2020

Our whole street out clapping for our Carers and NHS workers. So proud of my neighbours #ClapForCarers #clapforNHS pic.twitter.com/gd4z9IfNrw — John McDonnell MP (@johnmcdonnellMP) March 26, 2020

As of March 26 ,the U.K. had more than 9,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 450 deaths.

The message from the young royals comes just one day after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared their own.

5:38 Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make last royal appearance at Commonwealth Service Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make last royal appearance at Commonwealth Service

On Wednesday, the couple shared an Instagram post honouring “brave” health care workers.

“Around the world, the response from people in every walk of life, to protect and look out for their communities has been inspiring,” the message read.

“None more so than the brave and dedicated healthcare workers on the frontline, risking their own well-being to care for the sick and fight COVID-19.”

The message noted they were grateful for frontline workers all over the world.

“For all of us, the best way we can support health workers is to make sure we do not make their job any harder by spreading this disease further.”

Prince Charles recently became the second known royal, following Prince Albert II of Monaco, to be diagnosed with COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Clarence House added the 71-year-old prince was showing mild symptoms, “but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.”

— With files from Global News’ Meaghan Wray