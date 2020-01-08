Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to ‘step back’ from senior royal duties

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced they’re stepping back from senior royal duties to “work to become financially independent,” the pair announced on Instagram.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took to Instagram to share the news, writing: “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.”

6:04 Prince Harry and Meghan visit Canada House after spending holidays in B.C. Prince Harry and Meghan visit Canada House after spending holidays in B.C.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment,” they continued.

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Prince Harry, baby Archie appear in family’s 1st candid Christmas photo from Canada

“We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.”

They signed it “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” linking out to their new personal website, sussexroyal.com (at the time of publication, the site was down.)

— This is a developing story. More to come

—

Story continues below advertisement

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca