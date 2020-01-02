Prince Harry, baby Archie appear in family’s 1st candid Christmas photo from Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Just in time for the new year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared a sweet new family photo.

On the evening of Dec. 31, the duke and duchess posted a year-end video on their official Instagram account, which rounded up some of their best photos of 2019.

If you watch until the end of the video montage, one of the very last photos shows Prince Harry holding baby Archie. According to royal reporter Omid Scobie, it’s a snapshot from their vacation in Canada over the holidays.

In the photo, the new dad holds his seven-month-old son against the backdrop of a lake and mountain range.

The young royal wears a pompom hat and brown Ugg boots. The boots were given to Markle and Prince Harry by Australia’s Sir Peter Cosgrove and his wife while they were in Australia in 2018.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes confirmed they spent “private family time” in Canada, and the duke and duchess were spotted in Victoria and on Vancouver Island, the Vancouver Sun reported.

The Instagram video, set to Coldplay’s 2002 song Clocks, includes various other photos from throughout the year, including one from the Sussexes’ family trip to Africa as well as photographs from various outings with the couple’s individual patronages.

“Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support! We’ve loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can’t wait to meet many more of you next year,” the duke and duchess captioned the video.

“We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness.”

Some highlights included Prince Harry dancing with Jane Goodall, the duo meeting Beyoncé, Harry clearing landmines and baby Archie meeting Archbishop Desmond Tutu in South Africa.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also shared a roundup of photos documenting their own year, including images of their trip to Pakistan, Kate pulling a pint in Ireland, their own charitable work and the birth of their nephew Archie.

The snapshot from Canada was particularly exciting for royal watchers, given it marked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first Christmas with baby Archie as well as their first away from the rest of the Royal Family.

Back in Sandringham, the Queen was joined by Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as their two eldest children, on Christmas Day. Prince Harry and Markle had joined the holiday celebration for the previous two years.

