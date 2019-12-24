Menu

Baby Archie the star in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle family Christmas photo

By Meaghan Wray Global News
Posted December 24, 2019 9:22 am
Prince Harry and Meghan to spend first Christmas with baby Archie in U.S.
WATCH: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie are planning to spend their first Christmas together as a family away from the usual royal holiday affair in England with the Queen.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have given their fans an early Christmas surprise.

On Dec. 23, fans of the family began sharing a Christmas card photo sent by the royal couple.

In the background of the snapshot, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are dressed casually and laugh as they watch their baby, Archie Harrison, crawl towards the camera.

READ MORE: From babies to scandal, the Royal Family’s biggest moments of 2019

That evening, the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust took to Twitter to share the photo.

“Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” the caption read. “Very Merry Christmas, everyone!”

The Sussexes are partial to candid photos and have been known to release quite a few in their time as a married couple.

Prince Harry and Markle’s Christmas photo from last year is quite different from this one, thanks to their first child.

In 2018, they sent out a never-before-seen photo from their wedding on May 19, taken during their reception at Frogmore House.

In the snap, Harry has his arm around his new wife as they watch fireworks go off over the pond.

The photo was shared by Kensington Palace’s Twitter account back when the Sussexes were a part of that household. They’ve since split households.

Much has changed for the pair since that photo was taken, with the most important of those changes being the birth of their first child, Archie.

The last time the family of three was seen together was during their royal tour in South Africa, where they joined Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Theresa Thandeka Tutu, for tea in Cape Town.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry bring baby Archie to meet Tutu on Africa royal tour
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry bring baby Archie to meet Tutu on Africa royal tour

The Sussexes are spending the holiday season this year out of the spotlight — in Canada. It’s not known what province they’re visiting.

This will mark the first year Markle hasn’t been with family at Sandringham for Christmas Day since she was officially linked to Prince Harry.

It’s expected the public will see other members of senior royalty, like Prince William and Kate Middleton, join the Queen tomorrow for church.

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca

