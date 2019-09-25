Royal baby Archie makes debut, meets Desmond Tutu during first-ever official royal engagement

Royal baby Archie Harrison has been incognito since the beginning of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s trip to South Africa, but he made an appearance on Wednesday to meet anti-apartheid hero Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

On Sept. 25, Day 3 of the royal couple’s African tour, the duke and duchess had their firstborn in tow for tea time with Tutu and his daughter, Theresa Thandeka Tutu, in Cape Town.

The family stopped by for finger foods at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, which aims to help in the development of youth and leadership and facilitates discussions on social justice.

In video footage first shared on the couple’s Instagram account @sussexroyal, Prince Harry can be heard telling Archie: “You get to meet Arch!”

The 34-year-old has a long relationship with the Tutus.

Last time he was in South Africa, in 2015, Prince Harry presented the archbishop with the Order of the Companions of Honour from the Queen.

The duchess can be heard describing her son as “an old soul” in more footage shared by the Sussexes.

At one point, Thandeka joked: “You like the ladies. He’s going to be a ladies’ man.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also shared a photo of Tutu holding Archie’s hand.

“Their Royal Highnesses have joined The Archbishop and Thandeka to learn more about the work of The Tutu and Leah Legacy Foundation, and see first-hand how they are focussing on global awareness of the critical issues affecting the world,” the couple captioned the photo.

The family of three are on a 10-day tour of Africa. Following their meeting with Tutu, Markle visited Woodstock Exchange, a women founders and social entrepreneurs event.

The organization focuses on skills development and access to the market by assisting businesswomen in acquiring new skills and providing resources and support.

