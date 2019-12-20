Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spending holiday season in Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Baby Archie will be having a Canadian Christmas this year.

A spokesperson for Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirms they will be spending “private family time” in Canada over the holidays.

“The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both,” the statement said.

No specifics regarding where the family would be staying during their visit were provided. The statement asked that the family’s privacy be respected.

“They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son,” the spokesperson said.

Markle lived in Toronto for seven years while she starred in the TV legal drama Suits.

She gave birth to the couple’s first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in May.