The best royal fashion moments of 2019

It was quite the year of fashion for the Royal Family.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge; Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Queen Elizabeth II are often well-dressed, but 2019 proved to be a year in which their fashion also made a statement.

In May, after giving birth to her first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, Meghan Markle appeared at Windsor Castle in a white, belted, sleeveless trench coat dress by U.K. designer Grace Wales Bonner.

Experts called her outfit choice a feminist moment in fashion.

“It’s empowering when we see figures like Meghan and Kate not scared to show what a woman’s body looks like after she’s given birth.”

In November, Buckingham Palace made an official announcement that Queen Elizabeth II would no longer wear new fur outfits.

“The Queen will continue to re-wear existing outfits in her wardrobe,” the palace said in a statement.

Experts confirmed the Queen stopped wearing fur in 2019 and would continue to wear faux fur during engagements.

Like years before, 2019 was also a year of homages. Over the summer, during a state banquet for U.S. President Donald Trump, the Duchess of Cambridge wore Princess Diana’s favourite tiara.

The Lover’s Knot tiara, made with family-owned pearls and diamonds, was passed down to Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

But this year, we want to embrace everything in between. From the stunning red carpet appearances to the business-ready fashion ensembles to the colourful coats fit for a queen, the royals could definitely be fashion inspirations going into the new year.

And we can’t forget about Prince William either; in fact, the Duke of Cambridge was one of our best-dressed celebrity picks of 2019.

Below are some of our favourite royal fashion moments of 2019.

Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge attends the EE British Academy Film Awards at Royal Albert Hall on Feb. 10, 2019 in London, England. Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, patron of 100 Women in Finance’s Philanthropic Initiatives, attends a gala dinner in aid of “Mentally Healthy Schools” at the Victoria and Albert Museum on Feb. 13, 2019 in London, England. Photo by Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge on a walkabout outside the Braid Centre in Ballymena, Northern Ireland, Feb. 28, 2019. EPA/Stephen Lock / i-Images / POOL

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits the Empire Music Hall on Feb. 27, 2019 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the Portrait Gala 2019 at National Portrait Gallery on March 12, 2019 in London, England. Photo: Getty Images

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 11, 2019 in London, England. Photo: Getty Images

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 18, 2019 in Ascot, England. Photo: Getty Images

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and United States Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin arrive through the East Gallery for a state banquet at Buckingham Palace on June 3, 2019. Photo: Getty Images

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Queen’s garden party at Buckingham Palace in central London on May 21, 2019. Photo: Getty Images

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge arrive by tuk tuk as they attend a special reception hosted by the British High Commissioner Thomas Drew at the Pakistan National Monument during Day 2 of their royal tour of Pakistan on Oct. 15, 2019 in Islamabad, Pakistan. Photo: Getty Images

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the Royal Variety Performance at Palladium Theatre on Nov. 18, 2019 in London, England. Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Markle

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits the Association of Commonwealth Universities at City, University Of London on Jan. 31, 2019 in London, England. Photo: Getty Images

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during a visit to the National Theatre on Jan. 30, 2019 in London, England. Photo by Jon Bond — WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the Cirque du Soleil premiere of ‘TOTEM’ at the Royal Albert Hall on Jan. 16, 2019 in London, England. Photo: Getty Images

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits King Mohammed VI of Morocco, during an audience at his residence on Feb. 25, 2019 in Rabat, Morocco. Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a reception hosted by the British ambassador to Morocco at the British residence during the second day of her tour of Morocco on Feb. 24, 2019 in Rabat, Morocco. Photo by Arthur Edwards — Pool/Getty Images

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at Casablanca airport on Feb. 23, 2019 in Casablanca, Morocco. Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex lays flowers as she arrives to sign a book of condolence at New Zealand House on March 19, 2019 in London, England. Photo Getty Images

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex departs after joining a panel discussion, convened by the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, to mark International Women’s Day at King’s College London on March 8, 2019 in London, England. Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (R), and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose for a photo with their newborn baby son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London on May 8, 2019. Photo: Getty Images

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend ‘The Lion King’ European premiere at Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London, England. Photo: Getty Images

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits the African not-for-profit organization mothers2mothers during Day 3 of the royal tour of South Africa on Sept. 25, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive to attend a roundtable discussion on gender equality with the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust and One Young World at Windsor Castle in Windsor on Oct. 25, 2019. Photo: by Getty Images

Britain’s Prince Harry (R), Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive to attend the annual WellChild Awards in London on Oct. 15, 2019. Photo: Getty Images

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits the University of Johannesburg on Oct. 1, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. This is part of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal tour to South Africa. Photo: Getty Images

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Nov. 9, 2019 in London, England. Photo by Getty Images

The Queen II

Queen Elizabeth II during the ceremonial welcome in the Buckingham Palace Garden on June 3, 2019 in London, England. Photo: Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II attends Day 4 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 21, 2019 in Ascot, England. Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage

Queen Elizabeth II attends the Scottish Parliament’s 20th anniversary and is seen with Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh and meeting young Scots on June 29, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland. Photo: Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II attends Day 3, Ladies Day, of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2019 in Ascot, England. Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

Queen Elizabeth II attends QICPO British Champions Day at Ascot Racecourse on Oct. 19, 2019 in Ascot, England. Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II at the Royal Institute of International Affairs, Chatham House on Nov. 20, 2019 in London Colney, England. Photo by Eddie Mulholland — WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II arrives for a visit to the Royal British Legion Industries village to celebrate the charity’s centenary year on Nov. 6, 2019 in Aylesford, England. Photo by Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II arrives at King’s Lynn railway station after taking the train from London King’s Cross to begin her Christmas break at Sandringham House on Dec. 20, 2019 in King’s Lynn, England. Photo: Getty Images

