Coronavirus: City of Edmonton to provide update on state of local emergency

Mayor Don Iveson and interim city manager Adam Laughlin will provide an update Thursday on the state of local emergency and the City of Edmonton’s ongoing response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The timing of the news conference is not known as of publishing, but will come after an emergency city council meeting which is necessary in order to renew the state of local emergency for another week. The council meeting can be watched here.

Council also discussed the option of ordering the closure of personal services like hair salons and massage parlors, because given the nature of the businesses, they could not abide by social distancing rules.

Iveson, who is in self-isolation because he has symptoms similar to a cold or a flu, will join the news conference remotely via a livestream, while Laughlin will be at city hall in person.

Iveson said Thursday he was feeling much better but would remain in isolation for the time being.

The state of local emergency went into effect last Thursday in response to the deepening COVID-19 crisis.

As of Wednesday, the province’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases had increased by 61 compared to a day earlier, bringing the total to 419.

Thursday’s 3:30 p.m. provincial update from Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will be shared here.

For more information on the number of COVID-19 cases in Alberta and where they are located, visit the Alberta government’s website.

