HRM closes parks, trails and beaches as province declares state of emergency

The Halifax Regional Municipality is shutting down its parks, beaches, playgrounds, sports fields and trails as the provincial government declares a state of emergency.
The new measures are “consistent” with Nova Scotia’s decision to close provincial parks and outdoor amenities, it said in a Sunday afternoon press statement.
“Municipal staff are currently determining service level adjustments related to a provincial state of emergency, including Halifax Transit, and will issue announcements as decisions are confirmed,” it said.
The news comes as Nova Scotia’s public health officials announced the province’s 28th case of COVID-19 — an increase of seven cases from Saturday.
Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, said his team is working to expand COVID-19 testing options, anticipating new community spread of the virus.
The municipality says the provincial state of emergency does not impact public safety, and all standard essential services – including 311, fire and police – are operational and adhering to guidance from the Health Department.
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Nova Scotia, residents and businesses are being advised that failure to adhere to self-isolation and social distancing orders could result in fines.
Those tickets can be $1,000 for each day an individual breaches the orders and $7,500 for business and corporations.View link »
