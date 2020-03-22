Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

HRM closes parks, trails and beaches as province declares state of emergency

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted March 22, 2020 2:20 pm
Visitors stroll through Point Pleasant Park in Halifax on Friday, August 13, 2010.
Visitors stroll through Point Pleasant Park in Halifax on Friday, August 13, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

The Halifax Regional Municipality is shutting down its parks, beaches, playgrounds, sports fields and trails as the provincial government declares a state of emergency.

The new measures are “consistent” with Nova Scotia’s decision to close provincial parks and outdoor amenities, it said in a Sunday afternoon press statement.

“Municipal staff are currently determining service level adjustments related to a provincial state of emergency, including Halifax Transit, and will issue announcements as decisions are confirmed,” it said.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia declares public state of emergency, announces 7 new cases of COVID-19

The news comes as Nova Scotia’s public health officials announced the province’s 28th case of COVID-19 — an increase of seven cases from Saturday.

Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, said his team is working to expand COVID-19 testing options, anticipating new community spread of the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

The municipality says the provincial state of emergency does not impact public safety, and all standard essential services – including 311, fire and police – are operational and adhering to guidance from the Health Department.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia announces 6 new coronavirus cases, shuts down dentist offices

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Nova Scotia, residents and businesses are being advised that failure to adhere to self-isolation and social distancing orders could result in fines.

Those tickets can be $1,000 for each day an individual breaches the orders and $7,500 for business and corporations.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova ScotiaCoronavirusCOVID-19HRMHalifax Regional MunicipalityState Of EmergencyparksBeachesCOVID-19 Nova Scotiacovid-19 Halifax
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.