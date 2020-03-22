Nova Scotia to provide update on COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

As of Saturday, the total number of cases in Nova Scotia is 21, nine of which are confirmed and 12 of which are presumptive.

To follow up on the latest new measures taken and the number of cases, the government has announced Sunday that Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health will provide an update on COVID-19 at 11 a.m.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia announces 6 new coronavirus cases, shuts down dentist offices

According to health officials, individuals afflicted with COVID-19 in the province now range in age from late-teens to mid-70’s.

Moreover, all of the new cases are travel-related, and one patient who was hospitalized for treatment has now been released and is recovering at home.

One of the other confirmed cases in the province has now been hospitalized.

Story continues below advertisement

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk is low for Canadians but warn this could change quickly. They caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

2:06 Coronavirus outbreak: N.S. boosts support for businesses, freezes provincial student loan payments Coronavirus outbreak: N.S. boosts support for businesses, freezes provincial student loan payments

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

–With files from Alexander Quon