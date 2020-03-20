Menu

Health

Total coronavirus cases in Nova Scotia reaches 15

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted March 20, 2020 12:07 pm
Updated March 20, 2020 12:08 pm
Contingency plans in place to keep impacts of COVID-19 away from Nova Scotians at nursing homes
Thousands of Nova Scotians live in nursing homes, but plans are in place to protect this population. Alexa MacLean has more on what nursing homes are doing to prepare.

Nova Scotia has identified one new case of the novel coronavirus in the province, bringing the total number of cases as of Friday to 15.

Premier Stephen McNeil, Business Minister Geoff MacLellan and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, are set to provide more details at a briefing on Friday at 3 p.m. AT.

It’s the first time MacLellan has attended one of these briefings. The event will be livestreamed on the province’s website.

READ MORE: N.S. bans evictions while committing funds to Feed Nova Scotia, income assistance

Provincial officials say that there are five confirmed cases and 10 presumptive cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Story continues below advertisement

The individuals diagnosed with the coronavirus range in age from their mid-20’s to mid-70’s.

Nova Scotia’s Department of Public Health is working to contact anyone who may have come in close contact with them and is recommending they self-isolate for a period of 14 days.

Local Infectious Disease Expert, Dr. David Kelvin

As of Friday the province has carried out 1,561 tests for COVID-19 — 1,546 of them have been negative.

On Thursday the province announced a host of new policies in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Chief among them was an initiative that ruled tenants impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak can’t be evicted. The province also committed $1 million to food banks across the province.

McNeil said Thursday that further support for tenants in the province would be announced in the coming days.

READ MORE: First responders in Atlantic Canada changing procedures to deal with coronavirus

Department of Community Services Minister Kelly Regan says the investment in Feed Nova Scotia will allow the non-profit to purchase food and hire additional staff to support their operations.

“In these extraordinary times we need to ensure that community resources like food banks are able to continue their operations and expand their reach,” Regan said.

Story continues below advertisement

With files from Global News’ Graeme Benjamin

CoronavirusCOVID-19Stephen McNeilNova Scotia PoliticsCoronavirus ResponseCoronavirus Nova ScotiaAtlantic Canada CoronavirusNumber of Coronavirus Cases in Nova ScotiaTenant Protections Nova Scotia
