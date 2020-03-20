Total coronavirus cases in Nova Scotia reaches 15

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia has identified one new case of the novel coronavirus in the province, bringing the total number of cases as of Friday to 15.

Premier Stephen McNeil, Business Minister Geoff MacLellan and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, are set to provide more details at a briefing on Friday at 3 p.m. AT.

It’s the first time MacLellan has attended one of these briefings. The event will be livestreamed on the province’s website.

Provincial officials say that there are five confirmed cases and 10 presumptive cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The individuals diagnosed with the coronavirus range in age from their mid-20’s to mid-70’s.

Nova Scotia’s Department of Public Health is working to contact anyone who may have come in close contact with them and is recommending they self-isolate for a period of 14 days.

As of Friday the province has carried out 1,561 tests for COVID-19 — 1,546 of them have been negative.

On Thursday the province announced a host of new policies in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Chief among them was an initiative that ruled tenants impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak can’t be evicted. The province also committed $1 million to food banks across the province.

McNeil said Thursday that further support for tenants in the province would be announced in the coming days.

Department of Community Services Minister Kelly Regan says the investment in Feed Nova Scotia will allow the non-profit to purchase food and hire additional staff to support their operations.

“In these extraordinary times we need to ensure that community resources like food banks are able to continue their operations and expand their reach,” Regan said.

