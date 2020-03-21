Nova Scotia announces 6 new coronavirus cases, shuts down dentist offices

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia announced on Saturday that they’ve identified six additional cases of COVID-19 in the province, and have taken new measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The total number of cases has now climbed to 21, nine of which are confirmed and 12 of which are presumptive.

Individuals afflicted with COVID-19 in the province now range in age from late-teens to mid-70’s.

READ MORE: N.S. boosts support for businesses, freezes provincial student loan payments

Health officials say all of the new cases are travel-related, and that one patient who was hospitalized for treatment has now been released and is recovering at home.

One of the other confirmed cases in the province has now been hospitalized.

Story continues below advertisement

View link »

Saturday will also see a new measure come into effect in the province, with dentists no longer allowed to practice dentistry in their offices unless it is deemed necessary to perform an emergency procedure.

READ MORE: N.S. bans evictions while committing funds to Feed Nova Scotia, income assistance

Nova Scotia says that is an order made under the province’s Health Protection Act.

2:02 New federal action to combat COVID-19 New federal action to combat COVID-19

“This is an unprecedented time for all of us and I want to thank Nova Scotians for their cooperation given the disruption to all of our daily lives,” said Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil in a press release.

“If we follow public health advice, support our neighbors, friends and family, and do our part, we will slow the spread of this virus in our province.” Tweet This

The province has carried out 1,847 tests, of which 1,826, have been negative.

2:05 Make time to take care of your mental health during COVID-19 pandemic Make time to take care of your mental health during COVID-19 pandemic

“This is just the beginning for Nova Scotia and we all need to stay vigilant, practice good hygiene and social distancing, and self-isolate for 14 days if you have travelled outside Canada or are feeling unwell,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health.

Story continues below advertisement

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk is low for Canadians but warn this could change quickly. They caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.