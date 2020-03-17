Hospital worker among latest London, Ont.-area novel coronavirus cases

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is confirming that a health-care worker at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus and that she went to work while symptomatic.

LHSC has confirmed the woman in her 20s works at University Hospital and recently returned from travel to Las Vegas.

“The worker was involved in patient care and interacted with colleagues,” an LHSC statement read. “All patients and staff who had direct interaction with this individual are being notified, and advised to self-isolate for 14 days.”

In addition to the health-care worker, MLHU is also confirming a case involving a woman in her 40s who travelled to St. Maarten.

While the health unit did not provide additional information about the woman, Global News Radio 980 CFPL confirmed earlier in the day that an employee at the London courthouse was among the two new cases reported in Middlesex-London on Tuesday morning.

In a memo sent to staff and stakeholders, director of operations Samantha Poisson said the courthouse learned of the employee’s diagnosis shortly after 9 p.m. Monday.

“Before being tested, the individual was at work between March 9 and March 10 and has not since returned to the building,” said Poisson.

The courthouse was closed temporarily and is expected to reopen on Wednesday, Poisson said.

She added that the court is in ongoing discussions with local health officials to ensure it is following the best practices amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

The new cases come days after the Middlesex-London area had its second confirmed case. That patient is described as a woman in her 50s with her hospital listed as the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC).

In a statement, the MLHU described the woman as a primary health-care worker “who has no history of recent travel to areas that have been significantly affected by the novel coronavirus.” The Strathroy Medical Clinic confirmed on Sunday that the patient is an employee there.

A statement from the LHSC said the woman presented with COVID-19 in Victoria Hospital’s emergency department on March 12 “and that same day was assessed, tested and released with follow-up by the MLHU.”

The woman’s symptoms are described as mild and the MLHU said she has been advised to self-isolate at home for the next 14 days.

Middlesex-London’s first case, reported in late January, involved a woman who travelled from Toronto to London after returning from Wuhan, China. Health officials said the woman was her 20s and Western University confirmed the patient was one of its students.

Nearly a month later, the province announced that the woman had been cleared of the illness.

— with files from Global News Radio 980 CFPL’s Devon Peacock.