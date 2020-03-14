Coronavirus: New case found in Middlesex-London healthcare worker

Send this page to someone via email

A new confirmed positive case of coronavirus has been reported in Middlesex-London.

On Saturday morning, the province announced 22 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, bringing Ontario’s total to 101.

Ontario’s 92nd case was reported to the ministry by the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU), according to the province.

The patient in the case is described as a woman in her 50s with her hospital listed as the London Health Sciences Centre. The transmission source of the virus is listed as “pending” and the province says the woman is in self-isolation.

In a statement, the MLHU described the woman as a primary healthcare worker “who has no history of recent travel to areas that have been significantly affected by the novel coronavirus.”

The health unit confirmed the woman is from the Middlesex-London area and added that health unit staff have met with her.

“Health unit staff continue to investigate to determine a source of the illness,” said the MLHU.

The woman’s symptoms are described as mild and the MLHU said she has been advised to self-isolate at home for the next 14 days.

“What this shows is the measures we’ve taken so far have been appropriate and that we as a community have to remain diligent in taking steps to contain this virus and limit its spread,” said Dr. Chris Mackie, the MLHU’s medical officer of health and CEO.

The first case, reported in late January, involved a woman who travelled from Toronto to London after returning from Wuhan, China. Health officials described the woman in her 20s and Western University confirmed the patient was a student of theirs.

Nearly a month later, the province announced that woman had been cleared of the illness.

Concerned about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk is very low for Canadians.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing – very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

