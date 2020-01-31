Menu

Canada

3rd case of coronavirus confirmed in Ontario

By Jessica Patton and Travis Dhanraj Global News
Posted January 31, 2020 1:16 pm
Updated January 31, 2020 1:26 pm
Do medical masks really reduce the risk of contracting viruses?
WATCH: Farah Nasser speaks with Dr. Susy Hota, medical director of infection prevention and control at University Health Network, about the effectiveness of face masks amid the recent spread of the novel coronavirus.

Global News has learned that Ontario health officials will be announcing a third confirmed case of the new coronavirus in Ontario on Friday.

The announcement will be made by Dr. David Williams, chief medical officer of health, at 2:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Man with coronavirus discharged from Toronto hospital

Sources told Global News the patient is from London, Ont., and is being treated there.

The patient is said to have recently travelled to China.

On Friday, a man in his 50s, who was the first confirmed case in Canada, was released by Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto.

READ MORE: Ontario health officials monitoring 27 people for possible coronavirus, no new cases confirmed

He and his wife, who was diagnosed shortly after her husband, are said to be recovering at home in isolation.

The couple had recently travelled from Wuhan, China, which is said to be the epicentre of the outbreak.

Symptoms of the illness, according to Canada’s chief medical officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, may take about two weeks to manifest and are similar to those of the common flu.

READ MORE: 2nd case of coronavirus now confirmed in Toronto

The symptoms include coughing, a fever and a general feeling of malaise. Some people may also have difficulty breathing.

There are now four cases of coronavirus confirmed in Canada, with B.C. confirming a case on Tuesday.

In China, the death toll has reached more than 200 people, while thousands of others are sick.

Coronavirus declared international public health emergency
Coronavirus declared international public health emergency
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronaviruswuhanCoronavirus In Canadavirus in canadacoronavirus canadacoronavirus chinaCoronavirus OntarioCoronavirus Case
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.