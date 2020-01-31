3rd case of coronavirus confirmed in Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Global News has learned that Ontario health officials will be announcing a third confirmed case of the new coronavirus in Ontario on Friday.

The announcement will be made by Dr. David Williams, chief medical officer of health, at 2:30 p.m.

Sources told Global News the patient is from London, Ont., and is being treated there.

The patient is said to have recently travelled to China.

On Friday, a man in his 50s, who was the first confirmed case in Canada, was released by Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto.

He and his wife, who was diagnosed shortly after her husband, are said to be recovering at home in isolation.

The couple had recently travelled from Wuhan, China, which is said to be the epicentre of the outbreak.

Symptoms of the illness, according to Canada’s chief medical officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, may take about two weeks to manifest and are similar to those of the common flu.

The symptoms include coughing, a fever and a general feeling of malaise. Some people may also have difficulty breathing.

There are now four cases of coronavirus confirmed in Canada, with B.C. confirming a case on Tuesday.

In China, the death toll has reached more than 200 people, while thousands of others are sick.

