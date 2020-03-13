2nd case of coronavirus confirmed among repatriated Grand Princess passengers

Send this page to someone via email

The local health unit in Trenton, Ont., has confirmed a second case of the novel coronavirus at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Trenton.

On Monday, 228 Canadians were repatriated by the federal government after an outbreak of the virus that causes COVID-19 on the Grand Princess cruise ship, which was holding thousands of passengers in quarantine off the coast of California.

No passengers were allowed to board the plane back to Canada if they were exhibiting symptoms. Nine passengers and crew members stayed behind since an unidentified number of them had contracted the virus.

Wednesday, despite screening measures, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced one of the passengers had tested positive for the virus after landing in Trenton. Public health officials did not give any information about the individual who tested positive but said they were exhibiting mild symptoms.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health said the original passenger who tested positive started exhibiting symptoms of the disease on the plane to Canada.

On Friday, Hastings Prince Edward Public Health said the second affected individual has been in quarantine since arrival at CFB Trenton and will remain in isolation on the base under the assessment of the Public Health Agency of Canada.

“Canadian Red Cross has established a dedicated clinic at CFB Trenton, which has been monitoring the repatriated Canadians on site during their 14-day quarantine,” the public health unit says.

“We are confident that all necessary infection-control protocols have been followed during the repatriation process. There is no need for concern about transmission to the public from anyone in quarantine at CFB Trenton,” said Dr. Piotr Oglaza, medical officer of health at Hastings Prince Edward Public Health.

No information has been given about the identity of the second affected passenger or their symptoms.