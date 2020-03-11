WATCH LIVE: Public Health Agency of Canada announces update on COVID-19 quarantine at CFB Trenton

Send this page to someone via email

The Public Health Agency of Canada along with officials from Quinte West, Ont., are set to make an announcement about the nearly 230 Canadians currently being held in quarantine at Canadian Forces Base Trenton.

On Tuesday, a plane chartered by the Canadian government to repatriate its citizens from the Grand Princess cruise ship previously held off the coast of California following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus landed at CFB Trenton.

The plane was carrying 228 Canadians from the ship.

Nine Canadians stayed behind in California, including crew members who either tested positive for the virus or who needed treatment for other medical conditions. It’s unclear how many of those nine Canadians who stayed behind had tested positive for the virus.

Those boarding the plane back to Canada were required to pass a screening process before being allowed to board the flight, anyone exhibiting symptoms of the virus was not permitted to board.

On Wednesday at 11 a.m., representatives from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Quinte West Mayor Jim Harrison and Lt. Col Philip Marcus, acting Wing Commander, 8 Wing Trenton, are set to give an update on those quarantined at the base.

— With files from Global News’ Hannah Jackson.