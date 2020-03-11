Menu

Live Updates

WATCH LIVE: Public Health Agency of Canada announces update on COVID-19 quarantine at CFB Trenton

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted March 11, 2020 10:53 am
Updated March 11, 2020 11:11 am
WATCH: Health officials give update on Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton.

The Public Health Agency of Canada along with officials from Quinte West, Ont., are set to make an announcement about the nearly 230 Canadians currently being held in quarantine at Canadian Forces Base Trenton.

On Tuesday, a plane chartered by the Canadian government to repatriate its citizens from the Grand Princess cruise ship previously held off the coast of California following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus landed at CFB Trenton.

READ MORE: Plane carrying 228 Canadians from Grand Princess cruise ship lands at CFB Trenton

The plane was carrying 228 Canadians from the ship.

Nine Canadians stayed behind in California, including crew members who either tested positive for the virus or who needed treatment for other medical conditions. It’s unclear how many of those nine Canadians who stayed behind had tested positive for the virus.

Coronavirus outbreak: Another group of passengers disembark the Grand Princess
Coronavirus outbreak: Another group of passengers disembark the Grand Princess

Those boarding the plane back to Canada were required to pass a screening process before being allowed to board the flight, anyone exhibiting symptoms of the virus was not permitted to board.

On Wednesday at 11 a.m., representatives from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Quinte West Mayor Jim Harrison and Lt. Col Philip Marcus, acting Wing Commander, 8 Wing Trenton, are set to give an update on those quarantined at the base.

— With files from Global News’ Hannah Jackson.

CoronavirusCOVID-19 OutbreakPublic Health Agency of CanadaCanada COVID-19Grand Princess PassengersCFB Trenton Quarantinecfb trenton quarantine covid 19Cornoavirus cfb trentonCOVID-10Quinte west quarantine
