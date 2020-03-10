Plane carrying Canadians from Grand Princess cruise ship lands at CFB Trenton

Send this page to someone via email

A plane chartered by the Canadian government to repatriate it’s citizens from a cruise ship previously held off the coast of California over the novel coronavirus outbreak has landed at the Canadian Forces Base (CFB) in Trenton, Ont.

The plane landed just before 6:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

According to Global Affairs Canada, 237 Canadians were on board the Princess Cruises’ Grand Princess, but it was not immediately clear if all 237 Canadians were on Tuesday’s flight.

The cruise liner had been held at sea off the coast of California for nearly five days, after 21 cases of the novel coronavirus were detected on board.

Officials ultimately allowed the cruise ship to dock in Oakland, Calif., on Monday.

The Canadian government announced on Sunday it would be repatriating its citizens from the ship.

In the statement, Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said the passengers will be quarantined at CFB Trenton for 14 days.

On Monday, Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam recommended that Canadians avoid all cruise ship travel.

–With a file from The Canadian Press