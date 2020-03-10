Menu

Canada

Plane carrying Canadians from Grand Princess cruise ship lands at CFB Trenton

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 10, 2020 7:10 am
Updated March 10, 2020 7:17 am
WATCH: Grand Princess ship docks with 21 COVID-19 cases

A plane chartered by the Canadian government to repatriate it’s citizens from a cruise ship previously held off the coast of California over the novel coronavirus outbreak has landed at the Canadian Forces Base (CFB) in Trenton, Ont.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Grand Princess cruise ship carrying 237 Canadians docs in California

The plane landed just before 6:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

According to Global Affairs Canada, 237 Canadians were on board the Princess Cruises’ Grand Princess, but it was not immediately clear if all 237 Canadians were on Tuesday’s flight.

COVID-19: Grand Princess passengers begin to disembark; arrangements made to repatriate Canadians

The cruise liner had been held at sea off the coast of California for nearly five days, after 21 cases of the novel coronavirus were detected on board.

Officials ultimately allowed the cruise ship to dock in Oakland, Calif., on Monday.

READ MORE: Quebec couple stuck on cruise ship praises Canadian government’s handling of situation

The Canadian government announced on Sunday it would be repatriating its citizens from the ship.

Coronavirus outbreak: Virus-hit cruise ship approaches California dock
Coronavirus outbreak: Virus-hit cruise ship approaches California dock

In the statement, Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said the passengers will be quarantined at CFB Trenton for 14 days.

On Monday, Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam recommended that Canadians avoid all cruise ship travel.

–More to come.

–With a file from The Canadian Press

