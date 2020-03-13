Menu

Entertainment

Rage Against the Machine postpones reunion gigs over coronavirus

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted March 13, 2020 2:06 pm
Singer Zack de la Rocha of Rage Against the Machine performs at L.A. Rising at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on July 30, 2011 in Los Angeles, Calif.
Singer Zack de la Rocha of Rage Against the Machine performs at L.A. Rising at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on July 30, 2011 in Los Angeles, Calif. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Only a month after announcing its upcoming reunion tour, Rage Against the Machine (RATM) has postponed the initial spring portion of the trek due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.

The political rap-rock group confirmed the news via Instagram on Thursday.

Twenty-one shows on the long-awaited Public Service Announcement tour — including two already delayed Coachella Music Festival headliner gigs — have been affected by the outbreak, including three Canadian gigs in Vancouver (May 1), Edmonton (May 3) and Calgary (May 5).

“Due to the current outbreak and ban on public gatherings, we are postponing the first part of our tour (March 26th – May 20th),” the band’s statement read, noting that special guest act Run the Jewels will not be playing, either.

“The safety and health of those who come to our shows is of the utmost importance to us,” the band wrote.

READ MORE: The Killers announce tour despite coronavirus concerns

The latter half of the Public Service Announcement tour, however, has not been affected by the decision — at least not as of this writing — including five additional Canadian dates across four different cities: Ottawa (July 17), Quebec City (July 18), Hamilton (July 21) and Toronto (July 23-24).

“As it stands, the July and August tour is still on, and we will be in touch soon about rescheduled dates,” confirmed the Vietnow rockers.

Additionally, they have confirmed that all previously purchased tickets will be honoured at the soon-to-be rescheduled shows.

The Public Service Announcement tour will mark Rage Against the Machine’s first return in more than two decades. The Bulls On Parade hitmakers originally disbanded in 2000 after releasing their final album, Renegades (2000).

All four original members — guitarist Tom Morello, frontman Zack de la Rocha, drummer Brad Wilk, and bassist Tim Commerford — reunited in 2007 at Coachella before launching a worldwide tour between then and 2008.

READ MORE: Concerts postponed or cancelled because of coronavirus — a full North American list

Since then, the demand for the four-piece has only continued to rise.

For additional updates and information, you can visit the official Rage Against the Machine website.

Rescheduled 2020 Public Service Announcement tour dates

** All Canadian gigs have been bolded below **

March 26 — El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center
March 28 — Las Cruces, N.M. @ Pan American Center
March 30 — Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena
April 1 — Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena
April 10 — Indio, Calif. @ Coachella
April 17 — Indio, Calif. @ Coachella
April 21 — Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena
April 23 — Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena
April 25 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
April 28 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
May 1 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Pacific Coliseum at the PNE
May 3 — Edmonton, Alta. @ Rogers Place
May 5 — Calgary, Alta. @ Scotiabank Saddledome
May 7 — Winnipeg, Man. @ Bell MTS Place
May 9 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
May 11 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center
May 12 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center
May 14 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center
May 16 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
May 19 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
May 20 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

