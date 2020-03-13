Menu

Entertainment

Céline Dion postpones spring North American tour due to coronavirus

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted March 13, 2020 11:20 am
Updated March 13, 2020 11:25 am
Celine Dion is seen leaving the Givenchy office building on Avenue George V on Jan. 24, 2019 in Paris, France.
Celine Dion is seen leaving the Givenchy office building on Avenue George V on Jan. 24, 2019 in Paris, France. Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Despite recently testing negative for COVID-19, it seems the new coronavirus will still be taking a toll on Céline Dion‘s touring plans this spring — as it has for many, many other musicians.

On Thursday, the Canadian pop legend made the decision to postpone the remaining concert dates between March and April on the North American leg of her extensive Courage world tour.

The My Heart Will Go On singer announced the news on Twitter on Thursday, only days after she was forced to reschedule two U.S. gigs as a result of her falling ill with a common cold.

The delays will affect 17 additional tour dates, including six in Canada across four cities: Vancouver (April 17, 18), Edmonton (April 21, 22), Saskatoon (April 25) and Winnipeg (April 27).

The new concert dates have not been set, however, Dion, 51, has promised fans that they “will be announced shortly.”

READ MORE: Céline Dion tests negative for coronavirus, postpones 2 concerts due to cold

Dion’s tour has been produced by AEG Presents (AEG), one of the world’s largest live-entertainment companies.

On Thursday, next to executives from Live Nation and several other event promotion companies, the CEO of AEG put a pause on all 2020 arena tours temporarily due to the growing concerns over the rapidly spreading virus — which was recently dubbed a global pandemic.

“The world’s leading forces in live entertainment have come together to form a global task force to drive strategic support and unified direction ensuring precautionary efforts and ongoing protocol are in the best interest of artists, fans, staff, and the global community,” read the joint statement, according to Variety.

Concerts, sporting events and COVID-19: Cancellations and concerns
Concerts, sporting events and COVID-19: Cancellations and concerns

“We feel fortunate to have the flexibility to reschedule concerts, festivals, and live events as needed, and look forward to connecting fans with all their favorite artists and live entertainment soon.”

Alongside AEG, Dion issued an apology to her fans, saying “[We] apologize for any inconvenience [these delays] cause ticket holders.”

READ MORE: Concerts postponed or cancelled because of coronavirus — A full North American list

Though information regarding new dates is not yet available for current ticketholders, Dion has advised fans to hold onto their tickets as they will be honoured at the rescheduled shows.

Tickets, updates and additional information regarding the Courage tour can be found through the official Céline Dion website.

Celine Dion talks ‘Courage’; becoming a triple threat
Celine Dion talks ‘Courage’; becoming a triple threat

Courage (2019), Dion’s 27th and latest studio album, is now available through all major streaming platforms.

Postponed 2020 North American Courage tour dates

** All Canadian gigs have been bolded below **

March 24 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center
March 26 — Salt Lake City, @ Utah Vivint Smart Home Arena
March 29 — Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena
March 31 — San Diego, Calif. @ Pechanga Arena
April 2 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Staples Center
April 3 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Staples Center
April 7 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
April 9 — Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena
April 10 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center
April 13 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Bank
April 15 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
April 17— Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena
April 18 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena
April 21 — Edmonton, Alta. @ Rogers Place
April 22 — Edmonton, Alta. @ Rogers Place
April 25 — Saskatoon, Sask. @ SaskTel Centre
April 27 — Winnipeg, Man. @ Bell MTS Place

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
