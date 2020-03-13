Céline Dion postpones spring North American tour due to coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Despite recently testing negative for COVID-19, it seems the new coronavirus will still be taking a toll on Céline Dion‘s touring plans this spring — as it has for many, many other musicians.

On Thursday, the Canadian pop legend made the decision to postpone the remaining concert dates between March and April on the North American leg of her extensive Courage world tour.

The My Heart Will Go On singer announced the news on Twitter on Thursday, only days after she was forced to reschedule two U.S. gigs as a result of her falling ill with a common cold.

The delays will affect 17 additional tour dates, including six in Canada across four cities: Vancouver (April 17, 18), Edmonton (April 21, 22), Saskatoon (April 25) and Winnipeg (April 27).

Céline Dion #CourageWorldTour dates postponed in North America. Show dates from March 24 through April 27, 2020 to be rescheduled. – Team Célinehttps://t.co/s2dzxpp9me pic.twitter.com/9h2qFGxYxY — Celine Dion (@celinedion) March 13, 2020

The new concert dates have not been set, however, Dion, 51, has promised fans that they “will be announced shortly.”

Dion’s tour has been produced by AEG Presents (AEG), one of the world’s largest live-entertainment companies.

On Thursday, next to executives from Live Nation and several other event promotion companies, the CEO of AEG put a pause on all 2020 arena tours temporarily due to the growing concerns over the rapidly spreading virus — which was recently dubbed a global pandemic.

“The world’s leading forces in live entertainment have come together to form a global task force to drive strategic support and unified direction ensuring precautionary efforts and ongoing protocol are in the best interest of artists, fans, staff, and the global community,” read the joint statement, according to Variety.

“We feel fortunate to have the flexibility to reschedule concerts, festivals, and live events as needed, and look forward to connecting fans with all their favorite artists and live entertainment soon.”

Alongside AEG, Dion issued an apology to her fans, saying “[We] apologize for any inconvenience [these delays] cause ticket holders.”

Though information regarding new dates is not yet available for current ticketholders, Dion has advised fans to hold onto their tickets as they will be honoured at the rescheduled shows.

Tickets, updates and additional information regarding the Courage tour can be found through the official Céline Dion website.

Courage (2019), Dion’s 27th and latest studio album, is now available through all major streaming platforms.

Postponed 2020 North American Courage tour dates

** All Canadian gigs have been bolded below **

March 24 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

March 26 — Salt Lake City, @ Utah Vivint Smart Home Arena

March 29 — Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena

March 31 — San Diego, Calif. @ Pechanga Arena

April 2 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Staples Center

April 3 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Staples Center

April 7 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

April 9 — Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena

April 10 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center

April 13 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Bank

April 15 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

April 17— Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena

April 18 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena

April 21 — Edmonton, Alta. @ Rogers Place

April 22 — Edmonton, Alta. @ Rogers Place

April 25 — Saskatoon, Sask. @ SaskTel Centre

April 27 — Winnipeg, Man. @ Bell MTS Place

