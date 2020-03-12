Events in Saskatoon postponed or cancelled over coronavirus concerns

Send this page to someone via email

A number of events and conferences have been postponed or cancelled in Saskatoon over COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Here is a list of known cancellations or postponements.

Juno Awards

The 2020 Juno Awards have been cancelled as the novel coronavirus continues to spread across Canada.

The biggest night for Canadian music was scheduled to hit the SaskTel Centre stage in Saskatoon, Sask., on March 15.

National Lacrosse League — Saskatchewan Rush

The National Lacrosse League has suspended its season amid the coronavirus pandemic. The league tweeted Thursday morning that games are suspended until further notice.

WHL — Saskatoon Blades

The junior hockey world has joined the professional sports world in pressing pause on its season in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) and Western Hockey League have confirmed that their seasons are on pause “until further notice.”

Saskatchewan NDP

The Saskatchewan NDP said all public gatherings taking place in the next 30 days are postponed, including nomination meetings and fundraising events.

The party said it is also implementing a social distancing policy and any large meetings will take place through telecommunications.

Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan

The Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan (APAS) has postponed its policy conference that was scheduled to take place in Saskatoon on March 16-17.

APAS said it made the decision based on other large-scale events in the province being cancelled or postponed due to concerns over the potential spread of COVID-19.

NSBA

The NSBA said it is postponing all events for March, including the 23rd annual Business Builder Awards, to a later date.

The NSBA added all staff will be asked to refrain from attending large community gatherings and events on behalf of the association.

—With files from Meghan Collie, Slav Kornik, Megan Turcato and Simon Little.