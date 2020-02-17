SIU investigating incident at Cobourg emergency shelter: police

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating an incident involving a police interaction at an emergency shelter in Cobourg on Saturday morning.

Cobourg Police Service say emergency crews around 11 a.m. were called to Transition House on Chapel Street for reports of a “person causing a disturbance.”

According in Insp. Jeff Sheils, one person “required care” and was transported to hospital.

Sheils said as a result of an undisclosed incident, the Special Investigations Unit was notified and is now investigating.

“As a matter of course, the Special Investigations Unit was notified and no further comment will be made at this time,” stated Sheils.

The SIU investigates police officers who are involved in incidents where someone has been seriously injured, dies or alleges sexual assaulted.

No other details were provided.

Global News Peterborough has reached out to the SIU for comment.

