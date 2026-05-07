9 Halton schools receive bomb threats, school searches underway

Several schools across Halton Region received anonymous bomb threats Thursday morning, according to police.
The threats were sent to both the Halton District School Board and the Halton Catholic District School Board, Halton Regional Police said in a social media post.
Hold and secure measures have not been implemented, but police said that there will be an increased officer presence at each location while school property is searched.
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The schools affected include:
- Oakville Trafalgar High School
- Iroquois Ridge High School
- Abbey Park High School
- White Oaks Secondary School
- Garth Webb Secondary School
- Appleby College
- Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School
- Loyola Catholic Secondary School
- St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School
The investigation remains ongoing.
The threats came just days after several schools across Toronto also received a series of bomb threats.
Toronto police previously told Global News that “a number of schools throughout Toronto” received threats by phone Tuesday morning, which investigators believed came from the same individual.
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