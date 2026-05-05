Police investigating bomb threats at 11 Toronto schools

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Toronto police say officers are investigating after bomb threats were placed at 11 schools across the city.

A spokesperson confirmed the figure in an email to Global News Tuesday morning, roughly an hour after the force alerted the public to the incidents.

“A number of schools throughout Toronto have received bomb threats by phone — threats are believed to be from the same individual — Toronto police are actively investigating,” the force said in a post on X.

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“At this time, there is no evidence to suggest these threats are credible.”

Police went on to add that Bruce Jr. Public School and St Augustine Seminary were evacuated. The decision to evacuate is up to the school, police said.

Glenview Senior Public School was also impacted.

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“This morning we were made aware of a possible bomb threat against our school. While we had no reason to believe that this threat was credible, we always take any threat against the school, students, or staff very seriously,” the school’s principal said in a letter to the community.

“Toronto police were contacted and immediately arrived on site to complete an investigation, and have confirmed there is no credible threat to the school community.”

Tuesday’s incident is similar to one in late March, where 11 Toronto schools received voicemail threats from the same individual.