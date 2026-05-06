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Crime

‘Huge sense of relief’: B.C. woman’s accused stalker denied bail

By Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted May 6, 2026 9:43 pm
2 min read
S.K. claims Yun turned to YouTube, posting more than 3,000 new videos professing his love for her and describing a relationship which did not exist. View image in full screen
S.K. claims Yun turned to YouTube, posting more than 3,000 new videos professing his love for her and describing a relationship which did not exist. Global News
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A Chilliwack man accused of stalking a Surrey, B.C. woman and breaching his release conditions has been denied bail.

Andy Kyungho Yun, 48, appeared in Surrey Provincial Court Tuesday for a bail hearing and was detained by the court, the BC Prosecution Service confirmed.

The alleged victim told Global News she received a call from Crown counsel, who informed her the judge had denied Yun’s release.

“What a huge sense of relief,” S.K., whose identity is now protected by a publication ban, said in an email.

Yun was wanted on four outstanding warrants when he was arrested by RCMP in Chilliwack on April 26, after approximately two months at large.

He is charged with criminal harassment from April 1, 2024 to Nov. 13, 2025, and breaching an undertaking by being within 100 metres of S.K. on Nov. 13, when he allegedly showed up at her workplace.

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Yun is also accused of breaching his release order three times between January 31 and March 3 by allegedly referencing S.K. in a social media post, failing to attend an appointment at Forensic Psychiatric Services, and by posting a new social media post referencing S.K.

Click to play video: 'B.C. woman’s accused stalker arrested'
B.C. woman’s accused stalker arrested

Following the alleged workplace incident arrest, Yun was released on $500 bail with nine conditions.

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He was ordered not to go to the city of Surrey, to report to Forensic Psychiatric Services or elsewhere as directed for any intake, assessment, counselling or treatment arranged by his bail supervisor, to remove all social media posts and videos mentioning S.K. and not post any new videos referencing her, and to not possess any weapons or knives.

The alleged victim said she couldn’t focus on her work due to the ongoing stress, and eventually lost her job in December 2025 after requesting a mental health leave.

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S.K. claims Yun then turned to YouTube, allegedly posting more than 3,000 new videos professing his love for her and describing a relationship which did not exist.

Yun is a past colleague of S.K.’s – a man she once knew – but never dated.

The alleged victim said she worked with Yun more than two decades ago in Burnaby, before he contacted her on LinkedIn in 2024.

After a brief phone conversation, S.K. said she sensed something wasn’t right and blocked Yun.

That’s when she claims Yun called and texted her repeatedly, and harassed her across every social media platform.

When she blocked his number and accounts, she claims he impersonated other individuals to bypass the blocks.

S.K. said she contacted police when Yun began messaging her daughter, and a peace bond was initially put in place in August 2025, ordering Yun to have no contact with her.

Yun remains in custody ahead of a court appearance on May 11, for his defence counsel to obtain instructions.

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