Ontario police help nab suspects wanted in armed Montreal robbery

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Montreal police say their partners in Ontario helped nab two suspects sought in an armed robbery that occurred earlier this year.

Police said forces in Toronto and Durham Region arrested a 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy Wednesday in connection with the Jan. 28 robbery.

At about 7:30 p.m. that day, an individual reportedly went to a home in Southwest, claiming to be delivering a package.

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When the residents opened the door, he entered the home and was followed by three others, two of whom were reportedly armed with firearms, police said.

During the incident, one of the armed suspects reportedly fired a shot. One suspect was hit in the abdomen, while the resident sustained an arm injury. The four suspects then fled, abandoning several pieces of evidence at the scene, police added.

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The two suspects arrested Wednesday face several charges, including breaking and entering, armed robbery and reckless discharge of a firearm. They appeared virtually in court, and will be transferred to Montreal in the coming days to appear in person.

Two others are still sought, including a 16-year-old subject to a Canada-wide arrest warrant.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.