Calgary lawyer accused of sexting with teens on Snapchat is charged with child luring

Send this page to someone via email

An Alberta attorney has been charged with several child sexual exploitation offences after allegedly sexting with pre-teens and teenagers on social media.

Jordan Randall Bonner, 46, is a criminal defence lawyer in Calgary who appears to be self-employed. Bonner has been a practicing member of the Law Society of Alberta since 2009 and is also a member of the Criminal Defence Lawyers Association (CDLA).

Calgary criminal defence lawyer Jordan Bonner. Credit: Jordan R. Bonner Criminal Defence

Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) alleges the accused engaged in sexually explicit text chats with multiple youth and shared child sexual exploitation materials, formerly referred to as child pornography.

Story continues below advertisement

The alleged offences took place in December 2025, ALERT said, according to an investigative referral shared by the RCMP’s National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The victims were between 11 and 15 years old.

Investigators allege the accused communicated with them via Snapchat under these three usernames: jrcbonner, whydoyoucare197 and daddysboi10.

Bonner was arrested on April 30 by ALERT’s internet child exploitation (ICE) unit and the Calgary Police Service. His home and law office in that city were searched.

ALERT says the investigation is ongoing and ICE is completing forensic analysis on the computers and electronic devices that were seized.

As that work takes place, ICE is looking to identify potential victims and is encouraging anyone with information about this case to come forward and contact police.

Bonner has been charged with:

Child luring

Making child sexual abuse materials available to a child

Making child sexual abuse materials

Distributing child sexual abuse materials

Possessing child sexual abuse materials

Accessing child sexual abuse materials

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

Careless storage of a firearm

In an unrelated matter, Bonner was also charged late last year with allegedly harassing a Calgary police officer who had been investigating him.

Story continues below advertisement

In November of 2024, Calgary police asked the RCMP to investigate a possible criminal harassment and intimidation situation in which a CPS officer was the victim.

Police said the accused had previously been the subject of an investigation by Calgary police. Following this investigation, RCMP said the accused turned to defamatory, anti-law enforcement online content against Calgary police and the lead investigator in the matter.

“He continued to post online content, which evolved into threats and stalking behaviours against the officer,” RCMP said in a news release.

Bonner was arrested on Nov. 19, 2025, charged with criminal harassment and released. That criminal case is ongoing.

After being arrested again last week by ALERT, Bonner was released from custody. His next scheduled court appearance is May 7.

Anyone with information about the child sexual exploitation investigation is encouraged to contact local police or Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-TIPS).