Canada

SIU investigating woman’s fall from ambulance garage at Peterborough hospital

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 5, 2020 1:58 pm
Updated February 5, 2020 2:06 pm
The SIU are investigating after a woman reportedly fell off the ambulance garage at PRHC.
Peterborough police say the provincial Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate after a woman reportedly fell off an ambulance garage at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Tuesday afternoon.

The SIU investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

READ MORE: SIU investigating fatal police shooting in Peterborough involving fugitive

According to the SIU, around 11:45 a.m., police were first called about a woman in distress standing on the Hunter Street bridge. Officers transported the 28-year-old woman to Peterborough Regional Health Centre, the SIU stated Wednesday.

Then around 2 p.m., police were notified the same woman was on the roof of the hospital’s ambulance garage, the SIU stated.

Police officers attempted to communicate with the woman who shortly after “fell from the roof to the ground below,” the SIU said.

Story continues below advertisement

The SIU says the woman suffered a serious injury.

The Peterborough Police Service would not comment on the incident at Peterborough Regional Health Centre, citing the SIU investigation.

The SIU has deployed two investigators and one forensic investigator for the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. Anyone who have video evidence related to this incident can upload it via the SIU website.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
