SIU investigating fatal police-involved shooting in Peterborough’s south end

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting in Peterborough’s south end on Tuesday.

Peterborough Police Service say around 8:35 p.m., officers were pursing an alleged stolen vehicle in Millbrook. The service says officers followed the vehicle – a red Mustang – to the area of The Parkway and Sir Sandford Fleming Drive where a collision occurred between the Mustang and another vehicle.

Officers, including Peterborough County OPP and the Peterborough Police Service, were then involved in a standoff with occupants in the car.

“During interaction with police a male subject in the suspect vehicle suffered a serious injury,” Peterborough Police Service stated Tuesday morning.

“The male subject was later pronounced deceased in hospital.”

The province’s Special Investigations Unit was called in to investigate and has invoked its mandate, police said. As a result, Peterborough Police Service says it will not provide any further comment.

SIU spokesperson Monica Hudon confirmed to Global News Peterborough on Wednesday morning that the SIU was investigating a “fatal police-involved shooting” and that more details would be released later Tuesday.

The intersection remains closed on Tuesday morning.

More to come.