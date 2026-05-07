Gatineau police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Hull apartment

Gatineau police say a 34-year-old man appears to have killed his 30-year-old partner before taking his own life on Wednesday morning in the Hull sector.
Gatineau police say they were called around 2 a.m. to an apartment on Laurier Street, where a possible early-stage fire was reported inside the unit.
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Upon arrival, officers found two unconscious people on the fourth floor; both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police confirmed in a news release that the incident is being treated as a murder-suicide.
More than 20 residents were forced to leave their homes in the building and assisted by the Red Cross.
Police say it sent forensic teams to examine the scene.
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