Federal offender wanted on canada-wide warrant arrested after 20-hour standoff in Brantford: police

Police have arrested 32-year-old Jamie Dryden, who was wanted for allegedly shooting at police in the city’s east-end on Jan. 31, 2020.

Hamilton police detectives say they were pursuing Dryden for an incident that began around 10 p.m. near Barton Street East and Ottawa Street North after reports of a suspicious male.

As police arrived, Dryden allegedly took off on foot, officers say.

He then pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at police, according to investigators.

As the chase continued, Dryden allegedly approached a female and used her as a shield between himself and the officers before escaping near Ottawa Street and Britannia Avenue, police say.

Police say Dryden was also involved in an altercation at a nearby residence hours later.

Following a two-week investigation, police say Dryden was arrested after a 20-hour standoff in the Brier Park area in Brantford that included officers from Brantford, Niagara and Waterloo.

Dryden was a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant as a result of his breach of statutory release, Ontario Provincial Police say.

He is serving a two-year, nine-month sentence for three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of breaking and entering, one count of disguise with intent and one count of theft under $5,000, police say.

According to officers, the offences occurred in Bracebridge.

Dryden was wanted by Hamilton police for five charges, including discharging a firearm with intent, assault and break and enter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ontario’s repeat offender parole enforcement squad at 1-866-870-7673 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or Hamilton police at 905-546-2918.