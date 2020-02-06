Hamilton police issue arrest warrant after gun shots fired at officers

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police have issued an arrest warrant for a man who allegedly opened fire at officers.

Police say Jamie Dryden is considered armed and dangerous, highly transient, and has ties throughout the country.

Officers responded to a suspicious man in the area of Barton Street East and Ottawa Street North at around 10 p.m. on Jan. 31 when they say a man pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at police.

Police say at one point the man used a woman to shield himself from officers and was last seen in the area of Britannia Avenue.

None of the officers were injured in the shooting incident.

Dryden, 32, is wanted on several charges, including assault causing bodily harm, break and enter, forcible confinement and various firearms offences.

Police say if you see the man, call 9-1-1 immediately.

