Canada-wide warrant issued for federal offender known to frequent Ottawa

Ontario’s provincial police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a federal offender known to visit the nation’s capital.
READ MORE: Federal inmate known to frequent Barrie, Hamilton, Toronto areas wanted on Canada-wide warrant
The OPP ROPE Squad is asking for the public’s help to find 45-year-old Kenneth Peever, who they say is in breach of his statutory release.
Peever is currently serving an over two-year sentence for:
- break and enter with criminal intent
- theft under $5,000
- possession of break-in instruments
- possession of property obtained by crime
- possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- mischief in relation to other property
- motor vehicle theft, possession
- use or trafficking of stolen property
- forgery or false use of a credit card
- failing to comply with a probation order
Peever is described as a Caucasian man, about five-feet-11-inches tall, and weighing 171 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
READ MORE: Federal offender who frequents Midland, Penetanguishene areas wanted on Canada-wide warrant
Police say he has tattoos on his upper right arm and front upper torso.
OPP are asking anyone with information about Peever’s whereabouts to contact the ROPE Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
COMMENTS