Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Canada-wide warrant issued for federal offender known to frequent Ottawa

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted December 19, 2019 11:51 am
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for Kenneth Peever, a federal offender known to frequent Ottawa.
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for Kenneth Peever, a federal offender known to frequent Ottawa. OPP

Ontario’s provincial police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a federal offender known to visit the nation’s capital.

READ MORE: Federal inmate known to frequent Barrie, Hamilton, Toronto areas wanted on Canada-wide warrant

The OPP ROPE Squad is asking for the public’s help to find 45-year-old Kenneth Peever, who they say is in breach of his statutory release.

Peever is currently serving an over two-year sentence for:

  • break and enter with criminal intent
  • theft under $5,000
  • possession of break-in instruments
  • possession of property obtained by crime
  • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • mischief in relation to other property
  • motor vehicle theft, possession
  • use or trafficking of stolen property
  • forgery or false use of a credit card
  • failing to comply with a probation order

Peever is described as a Caucasian man, about five-feet-11-inches tall, and weighing 171 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Federal offender who frequents Midland, Penetanguishene areas wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Police say he has tattoos on his upper right arm and front upper torso.

OPP are asking anyone with information about Peever’s whereabouts to contact the ROPE Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Ontario’s ROPE squad brings us for a ride-along
Ontario’s ROPE squad brings us for a ride-along
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceCanada-Wide Warrantfederal offender wantedfederal offender OttawaKenneth Peever OttawaKenneth PeeversOPP canada wide warrantOPP warrantOttawa canada wide warrantottawa federal offender
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.