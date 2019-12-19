Canada-wide warrant issued for federal offender known to frequent Ottawa

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s provincial police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a federal offender known to visit the nation’s capital.

The OPP ROPE Squad is asking for the public’s help to find 45-year-old Kenneth Peever, who they say is in breach of his statutory release.

Peever is currently serving an over two-year sentence for:

break and enter with criminal intent

theft under $5,000

possession of break-in instruments

possession of property obtained by crime

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

mischief in relation to other property

motor vehicle theft, possession

use or trafficking of stolen property

forgery or false use of a credit card

failing to comply with a probation order

Peever is described as a Caucasian man, about five-feet-11-inches tall, and weighing 171 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police say he has tattoos on his upper right arm and front upper torso.

OPP are asking anyone with information about Peever’s whereabouts to contact the ROPE Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

