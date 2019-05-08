Federal offender who frequents Midland, Penetanguishene areas wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Ontario’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad is searching for a federal offender who frequents the Midland and Penetanguishene areas and is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching his statutory release, OPP say.

Chad Bannon, 40, is serving a 25-month sentence for possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, possession of a weapon obtained by an offence, carrying a concealed weapon and possessing a weapon while prohibited, police say.

Bannon is five feet nine inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes as well as numerous tattoos, officers say.

According to police, his tattoos include a cobra head on the left side of his chest, a clown face and a Celtic cross on his upper left arm and a spider as well as Batman and X-Men logos on his upper back.

He also has an unfinished cow skull in the middle of his back, the word “Canadian” on his lower back, a water crest on his left arm, a globe with two arrows on his right arm and the word “think” on his right hand, OPP add.

Anyone with information about Bannon’s whereabouts can contact 911, the Provincial ROPE Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.