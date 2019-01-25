Federal inmate known to frequent Barrie, Hamilton, Toronto areas wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Police are seeking to locate 32-year-old Jasjit Dhaliwal, a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

According to police, the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad (ROPE) has been searching for Dhaliwal on suspicion that he breached his statutory release.

Officers have described Dhaliwal as a man, approximately five-feet-10-inches tall, weighing around 180 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and a beard.

Police say he is serving a three-year, four-month and 27-day sentence for possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, possession of a weapon contrary to a probation order, assault with a weapon and mischief in relation to other property.

Officers say Dhaliwal is known to frequent the Barrie, Brampton, Mississauga, Toronto and Hamilton areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Provincial ROPE Squad at 416-808-5900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).