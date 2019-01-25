Police seek federal inmate wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Police are seeking to locate 31-year-old Daniel Ouellette, a federal offender who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

According to police, the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad (ROPE) has been searching for Ouellette on suspicion that he breached his statutory release.

Police have described Ouellette as a man, approximately five feet six inches tall, weighing around 140 pounds, with brown eyes, brown facial hair and a fair complexion.

Officers say he has numerous tattoos on his hands, arms and chest.

According to police, Ouellette is serving a two-year sentence for two counts of operating a motor vehicle while disqualified, possession of property obtained by crime, possession of break-in instruments, break and enter and committing theft under $5,000 and taking a motor vehicle without consent.

Police say Ouellette is known to frequent the Barrie, Cambridge, Waterloo, Kitchener, Guelph, Hamilton and Toronto areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Provincial ROPE Squad at 416-808-5900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).