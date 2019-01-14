London man convicted in son’s death breaches parole, sought by Corrections Canada

Rourke Desmanche, a London man convicted of manslaughter in the death of his 10-month-old son, is wanted by Corrections Canada.

In a Facebook post, Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers says Desmanche breached conditions of his parole.

The 29-year-old was last known to be in the Chilliwack-area of British Columbia.

Desmanche is identified as six feet four inches, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his face and neck, including an “A” near his right eye, and a “$” near his left eye.

Desmanche was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2013 for the death of his son, Kurious George, who was shaken to death.

Anyone with information about Desmanche’s whereabouts can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca .