Northeast Calgary home damaged in fire

The Calgary Fire Department is investigating a blaze in the northeast end of the city on Sunday.

Investigators said a fire sparked in a bedroom of a home on Taradale Drive around 1:30 p.m.

Fire crews arrive don scene to find thick black smoke exiting the home. Firefighters were able to confine the flames to the bedroom, officials said.

Five people were in the home when the fire started but managed to evacuate safely.

