Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Fire

Calgary community rallies around family after house fire leaves man critically injured

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted January 20, 2020 6:15 pm
Updated January 20, 2020 6:17 pm
Man in life-threatening condition after house fire in Calgary’s Temple neighbourhood
WATCH (Jan. 19): A man is in critical condition after a house fire in the northeast Calgary community of Temple on Sunday. As Carolyn Kury de Castillo reports, neighbours are worried about the victim and his young family.

People in the Temple neighbourhood in northeast Calgary are taking steps to help a family hit by a house fire.

A man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after fire broke out in a house at 176 Templeby Drive NE at around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

“Crews were met with a large volume of smoke and flames, and began an aggressive attack on the fire,” said Calgary Fire Department Battalion Chief Paul Frederick, adding that the fire extended from the main floor of the home to the attic.

READ MORE: Man in life-threatening condition after house fire in Temple: Calgary EMS

After entering the home, firefighters found a man on the main floor. They took him out onto the front lawn to perform CPR.

Neighbours say the man was alone in the home, while his wife and three young children were away visiting relatives.

Story continues below advertisement

The Temple Community Association is now appealing for donations to help the family.

“When somebody in our community is suffering, we are all suffering,” board member Rachel Drinkle said. “I think that we can all empathize with somebody that loses a house to fire, and their loved one is in critical condition.”

READ MORE: Calgarians support Bankview residents displaced by condo fire

The association is asking people to drop off cash and gift cards at the Temple Community Hall at 167 Templegreen Road NE.

Karen Moisan, who lives four doors down from the fire, said she hopes people support the effort.

“I would really like to help out and I just feel sorry for them, especially when the husband was seriously injured.”

Fire investigators were at the scene for several hours on Monday, but so far haven’t released any information on what might have caused the fire.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary fire departmentCalgary FireCalgary House Fireman injured in fireTemple fireTemple house fireAppeal for donationsTemple Community Association
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.