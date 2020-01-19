Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

1 man in life-threatening condition after house fire in Temple: EMS

By Christa Dao Global News
Posted January 19, 2020 1:34 pm
One man has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a house fire.
One man has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a house fire. Carolyn Kury de Castillo / Global News

One man has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after a house fire in the northeast Calgary neighbourhood of Temple.

EMS said at around 10:20 a.m., paramedics were called to the 100 block of Templeby Drive N.E. for a house fire.

READ MORE: Man dead in overnight house fire in Calgary’s southwest

According to EMS spokesperson Stuart Brideaux, when Calgary Fire crews entered the home, they found one man inside. He was rushed to Peter Lougheed hospital in critical condition.

At this time, it’s believed no one else is in the home.

Calgary Fire responding to a house fire in Templeby Drive N.E. that sent one man to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Calgary Fire responding to a house fire in Templeby Drive N.E. that sent one man to hospital in life-threatening condition. Carolyn Kury de Castillo / Global News

More to come…

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta Health ServicesCalgary FireTempleTemple fireTempleby Fire
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.