1 man in life-threatening condition after house fire in Temple: EMS

One man has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after a house fire in the northeast Calgary neighbourhood of Temple.

EMS said at around 10:20 a.m., paramedics were called to the 100 block of Templeby Drive N.E. for a house fire.

According to EMS spokesperson Stuart Brideaux, when Calgary Fire crews entered the home, they found one man inside. He was rushed to Peter Lougheed hospital in critical condition.

At this time, it’s believed no one else is in the home.

Calgary Fire responding to a house fire in Templeby Drive N.E. that sent one man to hospital in life-threatening condition. Carolyn Kury de Castillo / Global News

More to come…

