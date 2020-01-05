Calgary Fire Department knocks down house fire in Cranston

Send this page to someone via email

A large fire has caused significant damage to a home in the southeast community of Cranston.

Calgary Fire Department (CFD) crews were called to the home on Cranberry Cove S.E. at around 3 p.m. on Saturday.

According to CFD, crews were met with a large volume of smoke and flames coming from the front of a two-storey home.

READ MORE: Man hospitalized after southeast Calgary industrial fire

Fire crews contained the majority of the damage to the front of the home, and there were no injuries in the fire, CFD said.

CFD, as well as a fire investigator, remained on scene to determine the cause of the fire.

“The Calgary Fire Department reminds citizens that smoke and CO alarms help save lives and would like to see them installed, maintained and regularly tested in all homes,” a CFD media release said.

Story continues below advertisement