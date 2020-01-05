Menu

Canada

Calgary Fire Department knocks down house fire in Cranston

By Adam MacVicar Global News
Posted January 5, 2020 12:10 pm
According to Calgary fire officials, there were no injuries in Saturday's house fire. .
Global News

A large fire has caused significant damage to a home in the southeast community of Cranston.

Calgary Fire Department (CFD) crews were called to the home on Cranberry Cove S.E. at around 3 p.m. on Saturday.

According to CFD, crews were met with a large volume of smoke and flames coming from the front of a two-storey home.

Fire crews contained the majority of the damage to the front of the home, and there were no injuries in the fire, CFD said.

CFD, as well as a fire investigator, remained on scene to determine the cause of the fire.

“The Calgary Fire Department reminds citizens that smoke and CO alarms help save lives and would like to see them installed, maintained and regularly tested in all homes,” a CFD media release said.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary fire departmentCalgary FireCFDCalgary House FireCranstonCranston House FireHouse Fire in CranstonSoutheast Calgary House Fire
