Man hospitalized after southeast Calgary industrial fire

The Calgary Fire Department says one person was taken to hospital on Thursday after a fire broke out in a southeast industrial building.

Firefighters arrived at the building in the 6400 block of 42 Street Southeast just before 10 a.m.

“The fire started as a result of some mechanical work which accidentally ignited insulation,” the CFD said in a news release. “The fire then travelled inside the wall and ceiling area.”

Firefighters had to cut areas of the metal wall and roof in several different spots in order to get access to the fire, which was then extinguished.

EMS transported one man to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.

The CFD said the blaze is considered accidental in nature.

