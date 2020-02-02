Menu

Fire

Garage fire in Calgary’s Bridgeland neighbourhood deemed suspicious: police

By Michael King Global News
Posted February 2, 2020 6:56 pm
A garage fire in northeast Calgary is being investigated as suspicious.
A garage fire in northeast Calgary is being investigated as suspicious. Devon Simmons / Global News

Calgary police are investigating a suspicious garage fire in the northeast community of Bridgeland that happened on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters arrived in the 700 block of McDougall Road N.E. just after 3 p.m. and found a small detached garage fully engulfed in flames.

Fire crews quickly knocked down the blaze and no other buildings were damaged.

No one was in the garage at the time of the fire, and ENMAX was called out because of damage to overhead powerlines.

Police said the fire is suspicious and an arson investigator is working with the Calgary Fire Department to find the cause.

No one has been arrested and police said they do not have a suspect yet.

