Woman loses $2,200 in Guelph jewellery fraud: police

Guelph police are warning the public of a jewellery fraud scheme after a woman lost $2,200 on Monday afternoon.

They say a 51-year-old woman was sold fake jewellery by two people while she was shopping in the area of Silvercreek Parkway and Speedvale Avenue.

The victim was approached by a man and a woman who offered her the phoney items before they drove her to a bank in the area of Paisley and Imperial roads, police said.

The transaction was struck, but the woman didn’t realize the jewellery was fake until she returned home.

The two suspects may have been driving a grey Jeep Cherokee, according to police.

A similar incident appeared to have almost happened earlier in the day in the area of Paisley Road and Memorial Crescent.

Police said an unknown man offered to sell a gold necklace to a 76-year-old man, but he declined and walked away.

The community is being reminded by Guelph police to use extreme caution whenever they are randomly approached and offered something in exchange for money.

Anyone with information into the two incidents can contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212. Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through its website.