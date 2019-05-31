Gold necklace stolen off woman’s neck in Guelph distraction theft

Guelph police say a woman had her necklace forcefully stolen off her neck on Thursday in the city’s south end.

It happened in the area of Rickson Avenue and McCurdy Road at around noon.

The woman was walking when she was approached by another woman who was the passenger in a black SUV, possibly a Dodge.

Police said the suspect got out of the SUV and told the woman she wanted to give her a gift, which was a fake gold necklace.

The suspect allegedly placed the necklace on the woman’s neck but unclipped a real gold necklace and pushed the victim to the ground.

The suspect got back in the SUV, which was last seen on McCurdy Road heading towards Edinburgh Road South, police said.

The victim was taken to Guelph General Hospital for injuries she suffered in the incident.

The suspect is described as an approximately 50-year-old South Asian with brown hair. The driver of the SUV is described as a South Asian man

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

A similar theft happened in April in the parking lot of a plaza on Eramosa Road.

In that incident, a 60-year-old man had his watch and gold chain stolen off of him while the suspect replaced it with fake jewellery.

A suspect was also seen leaving in a black SUV, but police said it’s unknown if the two investigations are connected.