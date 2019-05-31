2 Guelph motorcyclists airlifted after crashes in as many days

Wellington County OPP say a 66-year-old man was airlifted following a motorcycle crash just outside of Guelph on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection Wellington Road 32 and Paisley Road in Guelph-Eramosa Township at around 8 a.m.

Police said initial reports indicate a motorcycle and a car had “T-boned” in the intersection.

The Guelph man on the bike was airlifted by Ornge Air Ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car was not hurt.

66y @cityofguelph man in stable condition after colliding with sedan on @wellingtncounty Rd 32 at Rd 31 at approximately 8am this morning.

The cause of the collision is still not known and police didn’t say if any charges will be laid.

Witnesses are asked to call Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Police had closed roads in the area for several hours, but they were expected to be fully open by Friday afternoon.

It’s the second motorcycle crash in the Guelph area in as many days after a man suffered “life-altering” injuries in a crash on Woodlawn Road on Thursday afternoon.

Guelph police said charges are pending in their investigation.

It also follows a motorcycle crash in Woolwich Township on Thursday night. Police said the driver of the bike lost control and crashed on Sawmill Road at around 7 p.m.

The passenger, a 28-year-old woman, was airlifted to a Hamilton hospital with serious injuries.

Police didn’t say if any charges will be laid in that crash.