Motorcyclist with ‘life-altering’ injuries after crash in Guelph

Guelph police say a 55-year-old man has “life-altering” injuries following a crash involving a motorcycle on Woodlawn Road.

Police said the bike and a car collided at the intersection with Arrow Road just before 12:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Off-duty officer helps nab alleged impaired driver in Guelph

The man was airlifted by Ornge Air Ambulance to a hospital in Hamilton with a severe injury to his leg.

A 35-year-old woman driving a Toyota Corolla was also sent to hospital with minor injuries.

Woodlawn Road was closed between Silvercreek Parkway and Dawson Road for several hours for the investigation.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

Guelph police investigating a crash between a motorcycle and a car on Woodlawn Road by the Stampede Ranch. pic.twitter.com/1lB7hOpaps — Matt Carty (@MattCartyCJOY) May 30, 2019

Any witnesses who have not spoken to officers are asked to call the Traffic Unit at 519-824-1212 ext. 7514.

Police said they are also commending individuals who provided first aid to the injured motorcyclist before paramedics arrived on the scene.

READ MORE: Board targets September 2022 opening date for new Guelph high school

Victim Services and members of IMPACT, a unit that offers emotional support after traumatic situations, were also on scene.

Police said witnesses that require further support are asked to call Guelph police to make arrangements.

Police are reconstructing the collision. Woodlawn likely to be closed for a couple more hours. Police haven’t said for how long. pic.twitter.com/mEcBZQeH2t — Matt Carty (@MattCartyCJOY) May 30, 2019