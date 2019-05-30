Off-duty officer helps nab alleged impaired driver in Guelph

Guelph police say an off-duty officer helped them arrest an alleged impaired driver on Wednesday night.

A Peel Regional Police officer spotted a vehicle that had front-end damage on the Hanlon Expressway at around 6:40 p.m.

Police said the officer called it in while following the vehicle to a parking lot at Woodlawn Road and Woolwich Street before detaining the driver until Guelph police arrived.

The woman was arrested and police said she had nearly twice the legal limit of alcohol in her system after providing breath samples at the station.

A 25-year-old Cambridge woman has been charged with impaired driving and driving with no licence.

She will make a court appearance in June.

Police continue to remind everyone to call 911 immediately to report suspected impaired drivers.