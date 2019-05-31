Woman airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crashes in Woolwich Township
One person was airlifted to hospital on Thursday night after a motorcycle rider lost control of his bike and left the road in Woolwich Township, Waterloo Regional Police say.
They say that the driver was headed south on Sawmill Road at around 7 p.m. when the incident occurred.
The passenger of the bike, a 28-year-old woman, was airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital with serious injuries.
The driver, a 31-year-old man, also suffered minor injuries.
Sawmill Road was closed between Catherine Street South and Maple Bend Road for several hours on Thursday night as officers investigated the incident.
At this time, police say no charges have been laid in relation to the crash.
Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8791.
