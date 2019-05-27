Teenager airlifted with serious injuries from Woolwich crash

Waterloo Regional Police say a 19-year-old man had to be airlifted to a Toronto hospital after a crash in Woolwich on Saturday.

It happened at around 2:45 p.m. in the area of Katherine Street and Tribe Road.

Police said a Pontiac Grand Prix lost control and struck a hydro pole before landing on its roof in a farmer’s field.

There were three men in the vehicle at the time. The driver and a passenger, who are both in their 20s, suffered minor injuries.

Police said a 19-year-old passenger was airlifted with serious injuries.

The road was closed for several hours for the investigation and cleanup.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and are asking for witnesses to come forward. Information can be left with their Traffic Services Unit at 519-570-9777 ext. 8791.